Spolit for choice between SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks

Choices galore

Dr Bharat S Rastogi, Ghaziabad: I want to replace my 2012 Renault Pulse diesel with an automatic hatchback, compact sedan or a compact SUV, within a budget of ₹7-14 lakh. My monthly drive is around 1,500-1,800 km. My shortlist includes the Duster diesel; the Volkswagen Ameo; the Honda Amaze diesel VX; and the Glanza V CVT. Should I wait for next year when more models and BS-VI engines are in market, as my top two choices, the Honda Amaze and Glanza, will still be there?

Both the Honda Amaze and Glanza will be available in BS-VI spec next year, so those options are there for you. We feel the face-lifted VW Vento with the new BS-VI 1.0 TSI engine will be a good option. This engine will be locally produced, so cost of service and spares will be lower too. Another option is the Duster with a new 1.3 turbo-petrol with a CVT.

Look at BS-IV vehicles

Rahul, Coimbatore: I need a powerful SUV within my budget of ₹15 lakh (on road). Should I wait till BS-VI norms come into effect or should I go with a BS-IV model, with hefty discounts?

We suggest you look at the current range of BS-IV vehicles because a lot of good diesel will be phased out when BS-VI norms are implemented. We recommend the Renault Duster diesel or the Nissan Kicks, which are powered by the punchy 1.5 Renault diesel engine that will not be upgraded to BS-VI. There are some good discounts available on these vehicles, but we understand that diesel engine supply has stopped, so you need to buy one before stocks run out.

Buy at the earliest

Shree Pangarkar, Pune: I am planning to buy a performance hatchback, preferably an automatic, and have short-listed the Volkswagen Polo GT, as it has a nice performance. However, some dealers in Pune are saying there’s no discount on the GT, even on the BS-IV variants, and that the engine is going to be the same in the BS-VI versions with some software updates. Therefore, they say, they aren’t offering any discounts. Hence, I don’t know whether to wait till March 2020 for any discounts or cancel my purchase or if the dealers are telling lies.

Firstly, your dealer is either lying or is not aware that the 1.2 TSI engine will be phased out in the transition to BS-VI. It will be replaced by a state-of-the-art 1.0 TSI that develops similar power, but as it’s a three-cylinder engine, it won’t be quite as smooth as the four-cylinder 1.2 TSI. Our advice is to go for the 1.2 TSI before it gets phased out, as it is a smooth and punchy engine that works brilliantly in conjunction with the 7-speed DSG gearbox.