Special edition Apache RTR 160 4V launched

December 01, 2022 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Team Autocar

TVS has launched a new, special edition of its TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in India. It bears a few cosmetic differences over the standard motorcycle and has a new ‘Bullpup’ exhaust.

The special edition TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is swathed in a Pearl White colour that covers most of the bodywork. Adding a dash of contrast is the red on the central portion of the fuel tank, seat and the rear wheel. The bike looks striking now, but the differences to the standard Apache RTR 160 4V are not limited to just the cosmetic bits.

This special edition gets a new, beefier looking exhaust muffler that TVS calls the ‘Bullpup’ exhaust, seemingly inspired by the Bullpup machine gun. The company says that while the exhaust muffler looks bigger, it is one kg lighter than the one on the standard bike. This helps improve the power-to-weight ratio and also enhances the exhaust note. Besides this, the bike also gets adjustable levers as standard.

As far as the engine is concerned, the special edition bike is not different from the other variants. It is powered by a 17.55hp, 14.73Nm, 159.7 cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

