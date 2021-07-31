Spacious cars and electric scooters

31 July 2021 19:18 IST

I recently bought a Kia Sonet for my wife, and I have a chauffeur-driven Yaris, and self-driven Accord and Corolla. Both the latter cars will be sold as soon as their 15-year threshold looms. What do I buy next? I have shortlisted the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Octavia, and the Honda City. I travel to the hills five to six times a year, and in the long term will buy a BMW 330i.

Navtej Singh, via email

Since you already have a compact SUV for your wife and sedans for yourself, it might be a good idea to stick with a sedan. Clearly, the new Octavia is a class apart, though it is overpriced.If money is not an issue, then the Octavia will give you far more pleasure than any other car on your shortlist. It feels like a European luxury car built with top class quality.

Should I continue using my 2012 TVS Wego for a few more years or should I buy a new model? If a new model, which 125cc scooter should I buy, and should it be a petrol or electric model?

Chandrashekhar Bandekar, via email

It depends on the condition of your scooter. If it is running fine and causing you no excess expense, then feel free to continue using it. Among the 125cc scooters, the Suzuki Access is a safe bet for performance, practicality, efficiency and value. Electric scooters are getting better, but this will depend on your daily usage patterns and ability to charge them. Availability is also an issue at the moment, but if you are keen, we suggest you consider either the Ather 450X or the TVS iQube.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in