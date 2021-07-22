Space, mileage, and performance

22 July 2021 16:36 IST

I have been driving petrol cars, but now am planning to go for a diesel one. My family’s choice is Tata Harrier. Are the Real-Time Emission Monitoring System norms, which are planned for 2023, expected to be followed on existing vehicles by incorporating additional equipment? I hope, there will not be any ban on the existing vehicles which were already purchased before 2023? What is your opinion on Tata Harrier as a package (top variant without sunroof). Do you suggest the automatic, as it is not a light car like the Honda City? Also, what are its negative points?

Kiran Raparthy, Hyderabad

Tighter emission regulations are expected by 2023, but this should not have any impact on the existing cars bought earlier. Even today, millions of BS4 and even BS3 cars are legally running in the country. The Harrier is a spacious and tough SUV that is good for highway runs and can cope with rough roads as well. The manual gearbox is not as good as the AT, so we advise you to go for the AT. The negatives points we found are — the steering is a bit heavy at parking speeds, the touchscreen is not very good and it is a bit low on features in comparison to the competition. Overall, it is a car worth buying.

I am currently using the 2014 Honda City diesel and have completed 2,25,000 km so far. My daily usage is around 100 km, travelling between Coimbatore and Tirupur. Now, I want to replace this car with a new one. I am 6’2” tall and prefer an SUV in a budget of around ₹15-20 lakhs. Is there any new Honda SUV coming in the near future? My first preferences are Honda and Toyota. I need drive comfort, better mileage, reliability and value for money.

Kathirvel, Coimbatore

Unfortunately, there are no plans for a Honda or Toyota SUV as yet in the ₹15-20 lakh bracket. Honda is planning one, but that will not come for another three years. Your best option, given your daily run of 100 km, is a strong diesel. We recommend the Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 diesel, as it has good cabin space and the latest features. It is fuel efficient and since it is based on the proven Creta, it should be reliable too.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in