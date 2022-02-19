JUST IN
- 1 min The ups and downs of the Volvo XC90 B6 petrol mild-hybrid
- 10 mins Mini Cooper SE to roll out on February 24
- 12 mins Solving confusions when it comes to car brands
- Children under four must wear harness, crash helmets: MoRTH
- 2022 BMW X3 facelift diesel marks its debut
- Jaguar Land Rover, Nvidia partner for next-gen automated driving systems
- MG launches AR-powered MG eXpert digital platform
- 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year awards category winners announced
- Honda Jazz, City score 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test
- New Mercedes-Maybach S-class comes to India on March 3
- Jeep Meridian teased ahead of mid-2022 launch
- Tata Tiago: Heralding the ‘premium-isation’ of CNG
- Tata Altroz XT Dark edition launched
- 2022 BMW M4 Competition launched at ₹ 1.44 crore
- Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launch on Feb 28