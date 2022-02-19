Solving confusions when it comes to car brands
I am confused between the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. Please help me choose the right one.
BS Baghel, Bhopal
The XUV700 is a spacious, feature-packed SUV that is great to drive, thanks to a range of strong engines. It is a class bigger than the Alcazar and not as compact, which makes it less manoeuverable in the city. The Alcazar is a well-engineered three-row SUV with good equipment, decent performance and one that you can opt for if you want an SUV that is not too big. The XUV700, however, is overall a better choice for your money.
I am planning to upgrade the tyres of my Endeavour from 265/60-R18 to 285/60-R18. Also, will there be performance, technical and additional wear-and-tear issues that I will have to face due to the same?
Machaiah, Bengaluru
Upgrading to the 285s from the stock 265s would be a touch too big for the Endeavour and may foul with the fenders and clearance of the vehicle. You can upsize to the 275/60-R18s as a safe option. The Yokohama Geolanders would be a good choice in this size.
Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in
