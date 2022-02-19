Q&A with Hormazd Motoring

Solving confusions when it comes to car brands

I am confused between the Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. Please help me choose the right one.

BS Baghel, Bhopal

The XUV700 is a spacious, feature-packed SUV that is great to drive, thanks to a range of strong engines. It is a class bigger than the Alcazar and not as compact, which makes it less manoeuverable in the city. The Alcazar is a well-engineered three-row SUV with good equipment, decent performance and one that you can opt for if you want an SUV that is not too big. The XUV700, however, is overall a better choice for your money.

I am planning to upgrade the tyres of my Endeavour from 265/60-R18 to 285/60-R18. Also, will there be performance, technical and additional wear-and-tear issues that I will have to face due to the same?

Machaiah, Bengaluru

Upgrading to the 285s from the stock 265s would be a touch too big for the Endeavour and may foul with the fenders and clearance of the vehicle. You can upsize to the 275/60-R18s as a safe option. The Yokohama Geolanders would be a good choice in this size.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2022 11:49:30 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/solving-confusions-when-it-comes-to-car-brands/article65064814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY