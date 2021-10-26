Sneak peek at Mini Cooper SE ahead of bookings

26 October 2021 20:28 IST

Mini is set to bring the all-electric Cooper SE to India with the carmaker having teased the model on its social media handles. The company is expected to open bookings for the Cooper soon. According to dealer sources, only 30 units will be allotted for India in the first batch and deliveries will begin from April. The Cooper SE, the brand’s first all-electric car introduced globally in 2019, will come to India as a CBU in a single, fully loaded variant.

The vehicle looks nearly identical to the standard Cooper hatchback, retaining the traditional Cooper design elements like the round LED headlamps, the Union Jack-themed LED tail-lamps and, of course, that familiar silhouette.

While previously there was some differentiation between the electric and standard Mini, the updated 2021 model range has a few more minor differentiators. These include a tweaked grille, distinctive wheel design and yellow S badging. The cabin too, is near identical to the regular Mini.

The Cooper SE is powered by an electric motor that produces 184hp and 270Nm of torque, drawing juice from a 32.6kWh battery mounted beneath the passenger seat in a T-shape. Power is sent to the front wheels only, resulting in a 0-100kph sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top-speed of 150kph. The Cooper SE also gets four drive modes — Mid, Sport, Green and Green+.

The Cooper SE has been optimised to find a balance between an acceptable city driving range and desired levels of performance, which results in a WLTP-certified range of 235-270km. The Cooper SE is capable of fast-charging from 0-80% in 35 minutes via a 50kW charge point, while a 11kW wall box can charge it from 0-80% in 150 minutes or 210 minutes on a full charge.