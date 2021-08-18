Sneak peek at all-electric Audi e-tron GT ahead of India launch

18 August 2021 18:17 IST

Audi India has teased the all-electric e-tron GT ahead of the model’s launch in the coming months. Sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT will be available in two versions in international markets — a regular S version and a performance-oriented RS model.

The standard e-tron GT quattro features a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors produce a total output of 475hp and 630Nm. The top speed is 245kph, with 0-100kph achievable in 4.1sec. Interestingly, the e-tron GT uses a 2-speed transmission for the rear motor, with a short-ratio first gear for acceleration and a long-ratio second gear for greater efficiency and high-speed performance.

As for the Audi RS e-tron GT, total system output rises to 598hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to a more powerful rear electric motor. In boost mode, power rises to 646hp, and the RS e-tron GT is capable of 0-100kph in 3.3sec, with a 250kph top speed.

Advertising

Advertising

Both versions of the e-tron GT draw power from an 85kWh battery pack. Audi claims a range of 488km for the standard e-tron GT and 472km for the RS e-tron GT.

In terms of design, the e-tron GT has a four-door coupe-like stance, with a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet. There is also a new interpretation of Audi’s single-frame grille featuring a body-coloured panel with honeycomb-patterning. Other design details include LED headlights and tail-lights with animations for the ‘coming and leaving home’ function.

On the inside, the e-tron GT features a single 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical buttons for the climate control. The e-tron dash’s central stack is tilted towards the driver, while the central tunnel houses a small shift-by-wire gear selector switch. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and a wide variety of driver assistance and safety systems.

The Audi e-tron GT is expected to launch in India by October 2021, in both the regular S and RS trims.