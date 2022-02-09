Sneak peek at 2022 Maruti Baleno; bookings open

09 February 2022 08:20 IST

Maruti has opened bookings for the new Baleno with the booking amount set at ₹ 11,000. The carmaker also shared a teaser of the soon-to-launch hatchback. Production for the new model has already commenced at the Gujarat plant.

Teasers reveal that the Baleno gets revised headlamps with new DRLs and a heads-up display. In terms of design, leaked images suggest the model will get a notable cosmetic update with a revised grille, flatter bonnet, new bumpers, redesigned fenders, new L-shaped tail-lamps and a new tailgate.

Inside, the Baleno will get a completely redesigned dashboard with a free-standing infotainment screen taking centre stage. The infotainment system will be upgraded and will also feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others.

As mentioned previously, the new Baleno will get a heads-up display with a foldable screen and a customisable information readout including speed, climate control details, real-time fuel efficiency, time and rev counter. The system is not likely to be as customisable as the ones on luxury cars, but there will still be a fair amount of useful set-up that can be displayed.

The updated hatchback is also expected to pack in up to six airbags in fully-loaded spec. Higher models could also come with the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as well.

The new Baleno is expected tocontinued to be powered by two 1.2-litre petrol engines — one producing 83hp and another producing 90hp with 12V mild-hybrid technology — and these are expected to be carried over as is.