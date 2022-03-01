Skoda’s Slavia is now in India

Czech carmaker Skoda has launched its Slavia sedan in India. However, it has only revealed prices of the 1.0 TSI powered versions which range between ₹ 10.69 lakh and ₹ 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Prices for the more powerful 1.5 TSI version will be announced on March 3. Skoda has also announced that test drives and deliveries for the Slavia 1.0 TSI have also begun.

The Slavia’s design has a very strong link to other Skoda sedans (Octavia and Superb), as it looks sleek, well proportioned and chic, with enough chrome accents to please Indian buyers.

Dimensionally, the Slavia uses the Volkswagen Group’s localised MQB-A0-IN platform (as does the Kushaq) and is noticeably larger than the Rapid it replaces.At 4,541mm long, 1,752mm wide, 1,487mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,651mm, the Slavia is one of the largest models in the segment and has a ground clearance of 179mm.

The Skoda Slavia is now in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Slavia’s cabin has a neat and upmarket look to it, with the layered dashboard, free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and the dual tone beige and black interior theme, all of which come standard fit on the top-spec trim.

Other features available include connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, a wireless charger, rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest. It also packs in plenty of safety features such as six airbags, ESC, an electronic differential system and a tyre pressure monitor.

Skoda will offer the Slavia with two turbo-petrol engines. The 115hp, 175Nm, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. The 1.0 TSI manual powertrain delivers an ARAI mileage of 19.47kpl, while the automatic version is rated at 18.07kpl.

In comparison, the 121hp, 145Nm, 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine in the latest gen Honda City delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.8kpl with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and 18.4kpl with the CVT automatic option.

The Slavia takes on the likes of the VW Vento, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.