Skoda’s Rapid Matte Edition launched

07 October 2021 09:57 IST

Skoda has launched the new Rapid Matte Edition priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh for the manual version, and ₹ 13.49 lakh for the automatic version (ex-showroom, India). The Matte Edition is a limited-run model with only 400 units to be produced.

The Rapid Matte Edition is finished in an exclusive carbon steel matte grey shade that is further complimented by several gloss black trims all around. The front grille, the lip spoiler on the front bumper, door handles, side body moulding, rear diffuser, tailgate spoiler and trunk lip garnish have all been meted out a gloss black treatment.

The 16-inch alloy wheels are also gloss black, although the design is similar to that of the standard car.

Advertising

Advertising

On the inside, the Matte Edition gets a new dual-tone Tellur Grey interior with black leatherette upholstery and Alcantara inserts. This edition also exclusively gets high visibility performance bulbs.

Apart from this, the equipment list remains identical to the standard car. This includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear-view parking camera, automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control, dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and more.

Mechanically, the Rapid Matte Edition is identical to the standard car and comes with a 110hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

At ₹ 11.99 lakh for the manual, the Rapid Matte Edition is priced on par with the top-spec manual Rapid Monte Carlo; for the automatic version, the Matte Edition costs ₹ 20,000 more.