Skoda to set-up 30 compact workshops across India

Skoda plans to set up 30 ‘compact workshops’ across India by the end of 2021, in a bid to widen its service network. The workshops will be connected to the main sales outlet, and going forward, all dealer facilities in non-metro locations will have a compact workshop, each having a minimum service facility of two bays.

The workshops will be capable of handling periodic maintenance and general repair services. These include inspection services, replacement of coolant, brake oil and brake disc or pad replacement. Customers can also get minor repairs done such as replacement of bulbs, wiper blades, car detailing and accessories fitment which do not require specialised tools. However, major repair or service jobs will continue to be carried out at main workshops.

Commenting on the announcement, Skoda brand director, Zac Hollis said, “We have already introduced several initiatives on this front, and I am happy to announce the start of 'Skoda Compact Workshops'. Our objective is to cater to the growing customer base and ensure that customers have a seamless experience with the Skoda brand.”

The next major launch from the Czech carmaker in India will be an all-new mid-size sedan, replacing the ageing Rapid. The upcoming sedan will also be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, just like the new Kushaq, and will be launched sometime in early 2022. Skoda also has the facelifted Kodiaq petrol on the cards for India, which too will arrive sometime next year.