Skoda to replace touchscreens on Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda India may soon introduce a 10-inch screen for the recently launched Kushaq Monte Carlo.

While early units of the top-spec Kushaq Monte Carlo will feature the 10-inch touchscreen, the sportier model will eventually move to the new 8.0-inch unit. This transition is not likely to be permanent, and Skoda could revert to the 10-inch ‘Skoda Play’ touchscreen when semiconductor supplies improve.

The touchscreen is equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link connectivity, albeit, via a cable and not wirelessly, and a bunch of other features. There is a three-band equaliser with available presets for the audio system, a comprehensive trip and fuel computer in the touchscreen, and a display for the tyre-pressure warning system.

Touch responses, though not quite as sharp as on the larger, newer screen, are still among the best around, and the UI is friendly and easy to navigate, with shortcuts for all essentials on the home page. Moreover, there are six touch-sensitive shortcut buttons in the bezels on either side of the screen, as well as two physical knobs to control volume and scrolling, making this far easier to use on the move than a pure-touch system.

The bezels on either side have also allowed Skoda to reduce the screen size, while keeping the overall housing size the same, making retrofitting it to the Kushaq and Slavia’s dashboard a breeze.

While this move to the lower-spec touchscreen should help Skoda lower its waiting periods and keep the supply going smoothly, the brand has also done a few variant rejigs to help with this. The Ambition Classic variant, which comes with this touchscreen is priced at ₹ 12.99 lakh and ₹ 14.39 lakh (ex showroom) for the 1.0 TSI MT and AT, respectively. It has now replaced the mid-spec Ambition and is positioned just above the lower Active variant. There was also, temporarily, an even lower Active Peace variant with even fewer features, but it was limited to 600 units, which sold out pretty quickly.