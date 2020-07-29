Skoda Superb: the flagship sedan gets a facelift, changes under the bonnet

The Superb has always been a brilliantly-rounded model that will make you question the need to spend more for a similar size German-made luxury sedan.

For 2020, Skoda has given its flagship sedan a facelift though it is under the bonnet where the biggest change is. The Superb has made the dramatic switch to petrol-only power; the likeable 2.0-litre diesel and 1.8 TSI turbo-petrol make way for a new, more powerful 2.0 TSI turbo-petrol unit. There are two distinct versions of the Superb on offer: the driver-centric Sportline and the luxury model Laurin & Klement (L&K). The distinction is down to the exterior and interior packages. The one we test is the L&K. So, what is it like?

Like a boss

On the cosmetic side, the styling tweaks are quite subtle. The headlights are now slimmer LED units that fuse into a marginally larger grille. The redone front bumper gives the Superb a fuller face while the restyled air dam now comes flanked by aero-enhancing Air Curtains on the L&K trim. On the Sportline, the bling is toned down; there is blacked-out detailing on the grille, windows and tail besides a discrete lip spoiler on the boot lid.

Inside, little has changed but that is not a bad thing — the cabin feels plush with a generous use of soft-touch materials.While the L&K features a more conventional black-on-beige look for its interiors, the Superb Sportline adopts an all-black theme. The latter’s Alcantara upholstery, racier front seats with integrated headrests, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and digital dials promise a sportier driving feel. The L&K’s front seats are large and supportive, and the 12-way electric adjust makes it easy to find a comfortable seating position. In the rear, a ‘Boss Button’ on the L&K allows more space to the rear left passenger by sliding the seat forward.

On the equipment side, standard features include eight airbags, a single-pane sunroof and an 8.0-inch touchscreen that offers crisp graphics and slick touch response. The Sportline misses out on heated/ventilated front seats that the L&K offers besides systems like a tyre pressure monitor, fatigue alert and a hands-free tailgate. There is also an 11 speaker Canton sound system exclusive to the L&K.

Launch control

The 2020 Superb comes powered by VW Group’s latest 2.0-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine and only comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The engine makes 190hp at 4,200-6,000rpm and 320Nm of torque at 1,450-4,200rpm. Thatis 10hp and a meaty 70Nm torque up over the earlier 1.8 TSI-DSG combo. At city speeds, the engine is remarkably smooth and refined. There is a noticeable tug in the mid-range followed by a sustained charge to 6,000rpm, all of which is accompanied by an entertaining snarl from the engine. The unit feels alert, ready and willing at all times and the quick-shifting gearbox plays its supporting role well.

A feature of interest on the Superb is launch control. On a wet road, the Superb posted a launch control-aided 0-100kph time of 8.43sec. Remarkably, the wet-weather acceleration time bettered the old 1.8 TSI’s time by a tenth. The comfort-oriented suspension means the Superb is not quite the corner-carver, but there is a satisfactory weight to the steering, and it does change direction diligently. Skoda has not tinkered with the suspension setup, which is just as well because the Superb makes light work of potholes and imperfections.

In summation, the Superb looks the part, pampers rear-seat occupants with a cushy ride and is good to drive too. The Skoda Superb Sportline comes in at ₹29.99 lakh while the L&K trim sports a ₹32.99 lakh price tag. But in comparison with similar German sedans, you will see the Superb for what it is: a car that breaks the class ceiling.