Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus score 5 stars on GNCAP

April 05, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The India-spec Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus have both scored a 5-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP safety tests. Like their SUV siblings, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, the sedans also get a 5-star rating for adult and child occupants under the updated safety test protocols.

The vehicles are the first midsize sedans to get a 5-star rating under GNCAP’s new testing protocols. However, the Kushaq, Taigun and Mahindra Scorpio N were the first three vehicles to receive a 5-star rating under the updated protocol.

In this round, GNCAP also tested two Maruti Suzuki models — the new Alto K10 and the Wagon R. The former got a 2-star rating, while the latter received a 1-star rating.

Skoda and Volkswagen’s midsize sedans scored 29.71 points out of a total of 34 in adult occupant protection tests. This score is just 0.07 points higher than their SUV counterparts. Testers rated the protection offered by the Slavia and Virtus to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck as good. However, protection for their chest was shown as adequate.

In the side impact test with a deformable barrier, the Slavia and Virtus showed adequate protection to the occupants with a score of 14.2 points out of a possible 17. The two midsize sedans received an ‘OK’ rating in the side pole impact tests, however, protection for the chest region was marginal.

GNCAP’s report also mentions that the bodyshell and the footwell area of the Slavia and Virtus were stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

The Slavia and Virtus also scored well in the child occupant protection tests as they received 42 points out of a total of 49, earning a 5-star rating. This includes the 12 out of 12 points it achieved for the CRS (Child Restraint System) installation. It also received 24 points out of a total of 24 in the dynamic score.

GNCAP tested the Slavia and Virtus with dummies of an 18-month-old and a three-year-old child, with both seats facing rearward. They were placed in the car using i-size anchorages and a support leg, and both helped in preventing head exposure in a frontal crash. The CRS also offered full side impact protection.

While both cars offer 3-point seatbelts in all seating positions as standard, they do not offer the possibility to disengage the front passenger airbag in case a rearward-facing CRS is installed in that position.