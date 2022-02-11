Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launch on Feb 28

Skoda will launch its new Slavia mid-size sedan in India in two phases. The price announcement for the 1.0 TSI variants will be announced on February 28, while prices for the 1.5 TSI variants will be revealed on March 3.

Test drives for the Slavia are set to begin in the coming weeks, with deliveries for the midsize sedan set to commence soon after the price announcements.

The new Slavia will come with three trims at launch — Active, Ambition and Style. Some features on the Slavia include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats. Safety is another area of focus for Skoda, with the top-spec Slavia getting six airbags, ESC, an electronic differential system (EDS), hill-hold control (optional) and a rear parking camera.

Powering the new Slavia will be a choice of two turbo-petrol engines. The first is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 115hp and 175Nm, while the other will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 150hp and 250Nm. It is worth mentioning that these are the same engines available on Skoda’s Kushaq SUV.

Both engines will get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The automatic gearbox options, meanwhile, include a 6-speed torque converter for the 1.0 TSI version and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit for the 1.5 TSI.

Once launched, the all-new Skoda Slavia will take on the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.