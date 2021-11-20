Skoda reveals new Slavia sedan; bookings open

Skoda has revealed the new Slavia sedan ahead of it going on sale next year. The carmaker has also began accepting bookings for its new mid-size sedan with deliveries set to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Built on the localised MQB A0 IN platform, that also underpins the Kushaq, the Slavia is 128mm longer, 53mm wider and 21mm taller than the outgoing Skoda Rapid, with a wheelbase that is 99mm longer.

In typical Skoda fashion, the Slavia is a handsome and sporty looking car with a low, wide stance, sharp character lines and muscular contours. Up front, the face is characterised by Skoda’s signature butterfly grille that is flanked by sleek headlights. The front bumper looks sporty with plenty of cuts and creases and an inverted L-shaped motif for the fog lamp housing.

In profile, the Slavia has a coupe-esque silhouette owing to the gently sloping roofline that merges smoothly into the boot lid. There is a strong character line that runs along the shoulder from the front fender to the tail-lights and the window line gets a chrome trim.

The Slavia will be available in five colour options — Tornado Red, Crystal Blue, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel. Inside, several interior trims and switchgear are shared with the Kushaq, like the two-spoke steering wheel, the central 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and touch-based climate control panel. However, unlike the Kushaq, with hexagonal AC vents at either end, the Slavia gets round air-con vents on the sides.

The centre console has a clean, uncluttered look with a wireless charging pad just ahead of the gear lever. The Slavia also gets a digital instrument cluster.

At launch the Skoda Slavia will be offered in three trims — Active, Ambition and Style. In terms of features, the top-spec Slavia Style gets an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen, connected car features, LED headlights and tailights, leather upholstery, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Active trim gets a smaller, 7-inch touchscreen. Safety-wise, the Slavia Style gets six airbags, ESC, an electronic differential system (EDS), a tyre pressure monitor, hill-hold control (optional), a rear parking camera, multi-collision brake and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The new Skoda Slavia is being offered with a choice of two TSI turbo-petrol engines — a 115hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine and a larger 150hp 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit. Both engines will be paired to a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.0 TSI unit will also be offered with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox while the larger 1.5 TSI unit will get the option of a 7-speed DSG gearbox.