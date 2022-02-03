Skoda presents new Enyaq Coupe iV

03 February 2022 20:51 IST

Skoda has revealed the coupe sibling of its all-electric Enyaq iV SUV. The Enyaq Coupe iV is Skoda’s second all-electric model and is due to go on sale in global markets by the end of the year.

Effectively a sportily styled version of the existing Enyaq SUV, the Enyaq Coupe iV is 4mm longer and 6mm taller than its SUV sibling, with the main design difference being the sharply raked roofline. The coupe-like roofline contributes to a better drag coefficient of 0.234, which along with the coupe’s lighter weight, marginally increases the EV’s range.

The rest of the car looks pretty much similar to the standard Enyaq SUV. Although the Enyaq Coupe has an interior similar to the SUV’s, Skoda has introduced a number of bespoke design touches and two ‘design selections’. It is optionally available in a choice of two coupe-specific paint shades: Phoenix Orange and Graphite Grey.

While the Enyaq SUV is offered with two battery sizes, the Coupe will be available with only the larger, 82kWh (77kWh net) battery, capable of fast charging from 10% to 80% in 29 minutes.

The entry-level model gets a single rear motor producing 201hp and offers an official range of 545km. A twin-motor, all-wheel-drive version will also be available with a total output of 262hp. Skoda, however, has not yet confirmed the maximum range for the AWD version.

Skoda has also introduced a hot vRS performance version on the Enyaq Coupe, making it the first electric model from the Czech firm to receive that badge. The Enyaq iV Coupe vRS features a twin-motor set-up developing a combined 299hp and 460Nm allowing the SUV-coupe to sprint from 0 to 100kph in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 180kph — 20kph more than the standard Enyaq coupe. The vRS also features a sportier suspension set-up which is 15mm and 10mm lower at the front and rear, respectively.