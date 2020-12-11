Skoda Octavia RS 245: Stellar performance, exceptional handling abilities

Dimensions and styling are identical to the outgoing version with a key new addition being the larger stylish 18-inch wheels

Come 2020 and Skoda reintroduced the third-gen Octavia RS for a second stint. Now called the Octavia RS 245, this fully-imported version costs over ₹11 lakh more than the 2017 car. So, does the updated RS offer enough to justify the premium price tag?

Based on the MQB modular architecture, the Octavia RS 245 carries forward its transverse engine and front-wheel-drive layout. Its dimensions and styling are identical to the outgoing version with a key new addition being the larger stylish 18-inch wheels. Skoda claims its ground clearance remains identical to its predecessor, at 141mm, which is 15mm lower than the now-discontinued Octavia sedan, but 15mm higher than the international RS version.

On the inside, the fully-digital instrument cluster, with various customisable screens, is a new addition and so is the new ‘RS mode’ button, which is a shortcut button for the various drive modes. The well-appointed cabin remains spacious and practical; and at 590 litres, boot space is huge too.

In terms of features, the RS 245 is equipped with auto LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, virtual cockpit digital dials, a slick touchscreen with Android and Apple connectivity, driving modes, ambient lighting, nine airbags, ESP, cruise control and a lot more.

Specifications

Engine 1984cc, 4-cyls, turbo-petrol

Power 245hp at 5000-6700rpm

Torque 370Nm at 1600-4300rpm

Gearbox 7-speed dual-clutch auto

Length 4689mm

Width 1814mm

Height 1469mm

Wheelbase 2677mm

Boot capacity 590 litres

Fuel tank capacity 50 litres

Like the RS 230, power comes from the VW Group’s EA888 1,984cc direct-injection, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which now makes 245hp and 370Nm of torque. The unit gets a revised camshaft, some software upgrades, a new turbocharger and some other engine components. With a wide spread of torque from as low as 1,600rpm till 4,300rpm, this engine feels extremely potent and eager to rev. Put your foot down and it scoots forward, reaching silly speeds in no time. 0-100kph is dealt with in just 6.39sec, which is 0.26sec quicker than the RS 230, and the gap further widens as the speeds increase. In-gear acceleration times are also a bit quicker.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels by a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, codenamed the DQ381, not to be confused with the DQ200 7-speed DSG which did its duty in the Octavia 1.8 TSI. This new transmission is seamless and the upshifts are lightning-quick, however, you will find yourself reaching out to the steering-mounted paddle shifters for immediate downshifts, as the transmission does take a second to react automatically, when you suddenly put your foot down.

The RS245 also puts the power down more cleanly and feels a lot sharper and agile around corners than the RS230. This is due to the car’s new limited-slip differential — what Skoda calls ‘electronically controlled front axle inter-wheel lock (VAQ- Vorderachsquersperre)’. Compared to the RS 230’s XDS electronic differential lock, which worked in sync with the ESP to cut power to the wheel losing traction, the RS 245’s limited-slip differential can transfer up to 100% of the power to the front wheel with greater traction.

Direction changes are a lot more confidence-inspiring now and the steering feels direct and pointy.

Due to the stiff suspension, the RS 245 is less prone to scraping its underbelly on regular speed humps.

The beauty of the Octavia RS lies in its duality — it is just as practical, spacious and usable as a regular sedan as well as one with explosive performance and dynamic characteristics. However, at — ₹35.99 lakh (inclusive of import customs duties), the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is clearly overpriced and treads into the BMW 330i’s territory. If you want stellar performance and exceptional handling capabilities, as well as a certain degree of exclusivity (limited to 200 units in India), the Octavia RS 245 is a very tempting offer.