Skoda Octavia launch postponed

Skoda has pushed back the launch of the fourth-gen Octavia due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Zac Hollis, brand director (Sales, Service and Marketing), Skoda Auto India, made the announcement via Twitter. Skoda commenced production of its executive sedan in India with the model expected to launch later this month.

Based on an updated MQB platform, the fourth-gen Octavia is longer and wider than its predecessor along with styling now more in line with the larger Superb. For the Indian market, the Octavia will be available with a single petrol engine option — a 190hp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. However, unlike its predecessor, the new Octavia will skip a diesel engine option.

Before the rise of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic, Skoda had plans to launch the all-new Kushaq mid-size SUV in India in the coming months, bring the petrol Kodiaq later this year, and reveal an all-new mid-size sedan to replace the aging Rapid before the end of the year. However, it is not yet known if these plans too will be affected.