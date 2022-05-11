Skoda launches Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda has launched the new Kushaq Monte Carlo in India with prices starting from ₹ 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Monte Carlo variant is the new top-spec model in the Kushaq line-up and costs ₹ 70,000 more than an equivalent Style variant. It gets cosmetic updates inside out with the addition of a nifty new feature.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo gets an all-black exterior treatment, replacing all the chrome and silver elements from the standard car. The grille, wing mirrors, roof rails, door handles and bumper inserts are finished in black, and so are the front and rear skid plates. It also gets a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels that look similar to that of the previous-gen Octavia RS 245. You also get red brake calipers with the 1.5 TSI variants.

There is a prominent ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the front fenders, while the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Kushaq’ lettering on the tailgate are in black. Similarly, the roof is also finished in black, while the tailgate spoiler gets a dual-tone red and black finish. The Kushaq Monte Carlo is only available in two exterior paint shades — Red and White.

On the inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a new dual-tone red-black theme in place of the grey-black interior of the standard car. While the basic layout remains the same, there are new red inserts on the dashboard, centre console and all four doors. Additionally, the seats also get a new red-black upholstery with contrast red stitching and ‘Monte Carlo’ inscription on all the headrests. It also gets ‘Monte Carlo’ inscribed door scuff plates.

On the features front, there is a major addition — an 8-inch digital instrument cluster with red graphics to go with the Monte Carlo theme. Although it still misses out on the coveted panoramic sunroof, it gets new aluminium pedals. Based on the Style variant, all other features have been carried forward as is — LED headlamps, automatic wipers and headlamps, 10-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, ventilated front seats, red ambient lighting, a six-speaker sound system with subwoofer, six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is available with all four powertrain options that is offered on the compact SUV — the 115hp, 175Nm, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic; and a 150hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox options.

In the compact SUV space, the Kushaq rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Nissan Kicks. Of these, it is only the Creta and Seltos that have top-spec special edition models – Creta Knight Edition and Seltos X-Line – which feature similar cosmetic updates as the Kushaq Monte Carlo.