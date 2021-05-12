Motoring

Skoda Kushaq to launch in June 2021

Skoda is set to reveal prices for its all-new mid-size SUV, the Kushaq in June 2021 with the car reaching showrooms by July 2021.

As per tweets by Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, the Kushaq’s price announcement and spec reveal will take place in June, while the SUV will reach showrooms a little later, by July. It is highly likely that the launch has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India, which has seen a number of states go into lockdown because of a surge in daily cases.

When it goes on sale the Kushaq will come with two engine options — a 115hp, 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol. Both engines will come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the 1.0-litre TSI getting a six-speed torque convertor auto and the 1.5-litre TSI getting a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic option. The Kushaq will also come packed with features like a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected vehicle tech, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in-car Wi-Fi, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting to name a few.

On the safety front, Skoda will provide six airbags, a rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, auto headlamps and wipers and a multi-collision braking system. The carmaker will also offer ESC as standard across all variants.

