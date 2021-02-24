Skoda Kushaq to be revealed on March 18

24 February 2021 11:56 IST

Skoda’s all-new mid-size SUV — the Kushaq — will be revealed on March 18, 2021. The company also released design sketches of the SUV, which does not provide any new info on the interiors. There is little in terms of differences between the Vision IN concept, which previewed Skoda’s mid-size SUV, and the production-spec Kushaq. Both feature a prominent and wide Skoda grille flanked by a dual-headlight set-up. The Kushaq’s front bumper is also expected to be similar to the concept, though toned down slightly. At the rear, a roof spoiler and a faux diffuser element add some sportiness to the design, while the wraparound LED tail-lights add width to the styling.

There will be two engine options on offer — a 110hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol, and a larger and more powerful 150hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol mill. Both engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, though automatic gearbox options will vary – the 1.0-litre engine will get a 6-speed torque converter while the 1.5-litre unit will come with a 7-speed DSG.

