Skoda Kushaq to launch on June 28

Skoda will launch its new mid-size SUV, the Kushaq in India on June 28, 2021. At the launch, the Czech carmaker will offer the new mid-size SUV in three trim levels — Active, Ambition and Style — and with a choice of two petrol engines. A fully-loaded Monte Carlo trim is expected to arrive at a later date.

Revealed in production-spec in March 2021, the Kushaq does not stray too far from last year’s ‘Vision IN’ concept in overall looks. The design is in-line with Skoda’s larger SUVs with the brand’s trademark grille flanked by sleek headlamps and a high-set secondary light cluster and plenty of cuts and creases along the body.

The cabin design is in line with the newer Skodas on sale in international markets, with a layered dash and a free-standing touchscreen sitting on a shelf-like design element atop the centre console, a two-spoke steering design and large vertically positioned rectangular side air-con vents.

There will be plenty of kit on offer too, with fully-loaded models packing in a large 10-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, in-car Wi-Fi and a sunroof, to name a few. Safety kit will include six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, a multi-collision braking system, tyre pressure monitor and hill start assist. All variants will also come fitted with ESC as standard.

Engine options will comprise of a pair of turbo-petrol engines — a 115hp 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol and a larger and more powerful 150hp 1.5-litre TSI unit. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard with both engines. Additionally, both units will also get the option of automatic gearboxes — a 6-speed torque converter for the 1.0 TSI and a 7-speed DSG for the 1.5 TSI.

