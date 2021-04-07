Skoda Kodiaq releases facelift teaser ahead global launch

07 April 2021 14:16 IST

The Skoda Kodiaq is all set to receive a facelift, which will officially be unveiled on April 13, 2021. This will be the first major facelift of the model since it was originally launched.

From the sketches one can gather that the Kodiaq facelift will get a tweaked bonnet design, a more up-right front grille and a restyled front bumper with a wider central air intake.

The headlights will also be slimmer than the older model and the fog lights will be positioned slightly lower as well. Round back, the taillight design has also been slimmed down and it features the Skoda’s new signature crystalline pattern (also seen in the Kushaq).

Under the hood, the Kodiaq facelift in India will come equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that will produce 190hp and 320Nm. Skoda already showcased this engine in the petrol-powered Kodiaq it displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Gearbox duties for this model will be carried out by a 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the Kodiaq facelift will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021 (July – September).