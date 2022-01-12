Skoda Kodiaq launched after a facelift

12 January 2022 13:01 IST

Skoda has launched the facelifted Kodiaq in India, with prices starting from ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated Kodiaq is now a petrol-only SUV and is available in three variants — Style, Sportline and Laurin and Klement (L&K).

Compared to the model previously on sale, the updated Kodiaq gets a number of cosmetic tweaks such as a new, more upright grille, an elevated bonnet and revised headlights with new LED daytime running lamps. There is a new design for the alloy wheels, with the tail-lights and bumper being the only segments updated at the rear.

On the inside, the dashboard is similar to the pre-facelift model, with the most notable update being the new, two-spoke steering wheel.

On the equipment front, the most notable new feature is the dynamic chassis control, which adjusts the firmness of the dampers based on the drive mode. Also new to the SUV in India are heated and cooled front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad and a 12-speaker Canton sound system — up from a 10-speaker system shown pre-facelift.

Other features on offer include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors and nine airbags.

Powering the Kodiaq facelift is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that develops 190hp and 320Nm, paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive as standard. Skoda has dropped the pre-facelift model’s 2.0-litre diesel engine.