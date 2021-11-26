Skoda Kodiaq facelift to roll out in January

Skoda is set to launch the Kodiaq facelift in India in January, Zac Hollis, director, sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India, has revealed via Twitter.

The Kodiaq rejoins Skoda’s India range after it was discontinued in the India market last April, due to the move to BS6 norms. With the recent facelift, Skoda has subtly updated the Kodiaq’s styling with a new, more upright grille, an elevated bonnet, re-profiled front and rear bumpers and updated LED Matrix headlights with a new design. From the side and rear, the SUV’s sleek and well-proportioned design has remained more or less unchanged compared to the older model.

On the inside too, Skoda has made some changes to the Kodiaq with the two-spoke steering being the most noticeable. Besides this, the India-spec model is expected to come with all the features that the older model had, such as Skoda’s 10.25-inch virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and automatic climate control. It remains to be seen if the larger 9.2-inch infotainment touchscreen available abroad will be offered here.

Under the hood, the SUV will make the switch from diesel to petrol power. There will be a sole 190hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine on offer (compared to the old 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel). The engine will be paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel drive being standard fit.