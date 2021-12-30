Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched on January 10

Skoda will launch the Kodiaq facelift in India on January 10, with deliveries scheduled from January 14. The Kodiaq is making a comeback to our market after a two-year hiatus.

The mid-life facelift of the Kodiaq was globally introduced in April and the 2021 model brought with it updated styling, including slightly tweaked bumpers, headlamps and tail lamps, as well as a reworked grille. Notably, Skoda India is expected to bring the Sportline trim of the Kodiaq that gets several blacked-out elements in place of the chrome trim on the standard car.

On the inside, the basic layout and design of the dashboard remains similar to the pre-facelift model, except Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel. As before, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with three-rows of seating. The Sportline variant could come with all-black interiors.

In terms of features, the new Kodiaq is expected to be generously kitted out. It will continue with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (albeit with updated software), 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more. Globally, the Kodiaq facelift also gets a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen as an optional extra, although it remains to be seen if it is offered on the India-spec model.

The most notable update is its change of heart. The pre-facelift Kodiaq was available with a sole 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine, but the new one is petrol-powered. Under the hood, the Kodiaq will get a 190hp, 320Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive.

Expect the Kodiaq facelift to cost upwards of ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).