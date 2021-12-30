Motoring

Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched on January 10

Skoda will launch the Kodiaq facelift in India on January 10, with deliveries scheduled from January 14. The Kodiaq is making a comeback to our market after a two-year hiatus.

The mid-life facelift of the Kodiaq was globally introduced in April and the 2021 model brought with it updated styling, including slightly tweaked bumpers, headlamps and tail lamps, as well as a reworked grille. Notably, Skoda India is expected to bring the Sportline trim of the Kodiaq that gets several blacked-out elements in place of the chrome trim on the standard car.

On the inside, the basic layout and design of the dashboard remains similar to the pre-facelift model, except Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel. As before, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with three-rows of seating. The Sportline variant could come with all-black interiors.

In terms of features, the new Kodiaq is expected to be generously kitted out. It will continue with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (albeit with updated software), 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more. Globally, the Kodiaq facelift also gets a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen as an optional extra, although it remains to be seen if it is offered on the India-spec model.

The most notable update is its change of heart. The pre-facelift Kodiaq was available with a sole 150hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine, but the new one is petrol-powered. Under the hood, the Kodiaq will get a 190hp, 320Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive.

Expect the Kodiaq facelift to cost upwards of ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

