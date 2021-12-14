Skoda Kodiaq facelift local assembly commences

Skoda has commenced the local assembly of Kodiaq facelift ahead of its launch next month. The Kodiaq will rejoin Skoda’s line-up in India after almost two years since it was discontinued when the company pulled the plug on its diesel offerings in the country with the transition to BS6 norms.

Compared to the outgoing SUV, the Kodiaq facelift gets subtle styling changes and it may take more than a passing glance to spot any differences. Up front, the Kodiaq gets a new, more upright grille, an elevated bonnet, revised headlamps with new LED DRLs, and a slightly revised front bumper. Similarly, there are a pair of revised LED tail-lamps and bumper at the rear.

The inside remains largely unchanged from the pre-facelift model, although a notable upgrade is the new two-spoke steering wheel, which is also seen on other Skoda models such as the Superb, Octavia and the Kushaq.

In terms of features, the India-spec Kodiaq facelift is expected to come with all that the older model had, such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, front and rear parking sensors, nine airbags and more. Globally, the Kodiaq facelift also gets a larger 9.2-inch infotainment screen as optional, although it remains to be seen if it is offered on the India-spec model.

The biggest update to the Kodiaq facelift will be the engine. While the pre-facelift model was powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel, the facelifted SUV will solely be available with a 190hp 2.0-litre petrol engine. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive being standard fit.