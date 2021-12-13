Simply sedan

13 December 2021 18:21 IST

I want to buy a new sedan, but I am confused between a Skoda Superb and an Audi A4. Can you suggest another car?

Balu, Surat

If you want prestige, a smooth ride and top-class interior, but are not too fussy about rear seat space, then the new Audi A4 is an excellent choice. It is very refined, has a plush ride and the cabin reeks of quality. However, if you are mainly chauffeur-driven, then the Superb is unbeatable in the back seat. The Superb, too, is an extremely refined and high-quality car, but does not have the brand strength of an Audi.

I am in a dilemma over which pre-owned automatic sedan to choose. The car will be used mainly in the city and for occasional long drives. I came across a 2011 model Honda Civic that seems to be in good condition and with a reasonable asking price. What are the things I should keep an eye out for before buying it?

Swapnil Hardikar, Thane

The old-generation Civic had serious ground clearance issues and if you are taking it on long trips, you need to be careful about speed breakers. Also, buying a 10-year-old car that has been discontinued is not a good idea. Though the Civic is very reliable, going forward, it is likely that getting spares and having it serviced will not be easy. If you are still keen, then we suggest you get it checked thoroughly for the usual wear and tear on critical items such as suspension, engine and the bodywork.

(Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in)