Simple Energy’s One e-scooter to get motor upgrade

10 February 2022 13:11 IST

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based start-up, has announced a motor upgrade for its e-scooter, the One. The company had launched its EV on Independence Day last year though deliveries are only scheduled to commence this June.

The company says it has made improvements to efficiency, thermal management and performance. The claimed efficiency figure for the motor is now 96%, but an earlier figure was never released, hence it is unclear as to how much improvement has been made in this aspect.

Simple also says this motor upgrade will result in quicker performance even though the upgraded motor still produces the same 72Nm as before. As for the power output, the One was originally announced with a 4.5kW figure, which was then upped to 8.5kW on the day of the launch. This upgraded motor continues to produce 8.5kW, as per the latest information from Simple.

In terms of acceleration, the company originally claimed the One could complete the dash to 40kph in 2.95sec, but it has now changed this to state that it will do 0-40kph in “under 2.85 seconds”.

The claims and specs that remain unchanged are a 4.8kWh battery capacity, 200km of range in Eco mode and a top speed of 105kph.