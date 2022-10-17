Simple Energy deliveries delayed for the third time

Team Autocar
October 17, 2022 09:25 IST

EV start-up Simple Energy states that the deliveries of its ONE electric scooter have been pushed back for the third time. Simple Energy, after its grand launch on 15 August 2021, first stated that deliveries were pushed initially from December 2021 to June 2022 and then from June to September.

Simple Energy now announces that deliveries will begin in Q1 FY2023. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued new battery safety guidelines. The company says this delay will enable them to ensure that its ONE electric scooter complies with the new safety standards. The company cited safety reasons for the delay in May this year and said: “Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple had taken a conscious call of deferring the deliveries of the ONE”.

This electric scooter was initially priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidy). The ONE’s battery set-up comprises a fixed as well as removable component, and combined capacity is a considerable 4.8kWh, which is said to give it a real world range of 203km in Eco mode. Powering the e-scooter is a motor that has a peak output of 8.5kW (continuous output is 4.5kW) and 72Nm of claimed torque. Whether the company can stick to its initial promised price after all this while remains to be seen.

