Silver Talkies Presents ‘Peddle Your Blues Away’ with Dr Ali Poonawala, Urologist and Bicycle Man of Bengaluru

Bengaluru

06 June 2020 16:56 IST

Silver Talkies has gone live and online during the lockdown to bring senior citizens across India informative talks and fun events they can safely attend from the comfort of their homes. Here is one celebrating World Bicycle Day that promises to reveal the exciting journey of a senior cyclist and urologist who will talk about pedalling your way to good health!

Silver Talkies presents ‘Peddle Your Blues Away by Dr Ali Poonawala’ on June 6 at 4.30 pm. Urologist Dr Poonawala, 65, enjoys commuting on his bicycle. The avid cyclist will speak on the following to encourage the fitness spirit in seniors: Do's and don’ts of taking up cycling in the older years. How cycling can help older adults stay fit.Importance of cycling clubs and group activities. The right resources that can get you all set to pedal away.

Open to all, Worldwide. Entry is free. Prior registration is mandatory, fill the registration form here: https://forms.gle/sNrFvUAMRvVzYJyo8.