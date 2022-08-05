Motoring

Seven new Ducati motorbikes to come out

Ducati will unveil seven new models over the next four months via their Ducati World Premiere web series. One of these is almost certain to be the next-gen Scrambler, first shown at the recently-concluded World Ducati Week. Each product reveal event has been given a rather mysterious title that does not reveal much, leaving the door open for educated guesses.

Of all the new models being unveiled, the next-gen Scrambler is almost certain to fill one of the seven predetermined slots. The popular model will receive its first thorough update since its unveiling back in 2014, after which it only received minor tweaks. This new model was shown at World Ducati Week under heavy policing, which means details are few and far between.

At the start of the year, Ducati announced the special-edition XDiavel Poltrona Frau in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture maker.

One model bearing the title ‘Unlock Earth’ could hint at a newer version of their superb Multistrada V4 with a larger 30-litre (or thereabouts) fuel tank in the works. This is not an uncharted territory for the Bologna-based brand, with them offering an Enduro version of their previous L-Twin Multistradas. With the likes of both BMW and Triumph offering competing models with a larger 30-litre fuel tank, this might be the perfect opportunity for Ducati to resurrect the Multistrada Enduro moniker.

The last Ducati World Premiere episode is scheduled for November 7 and the EICMA trade show is set to begin the following day. Ducati was a notable absentee from the 2021 iteration, but has confirmed it will have a stall at this year’s event, which will be held from November 8-13.

