Second-gen Kia Niro revealed

Kia has unveiled the second generation of its Niro crossover at the Seoul motor show 2021 featuring a bold new design.

The design draws inspiration from the 2019 HabaNiro concept with more rugged design cues, contrast finished C-pillar with boomerang shaped tail-lights and the latest version of Kia’s trademark grille. Inside the cabin, the asymmetrical centre console design falls in line with other newer Kia models sporting other significant changes, including an electronic gear-shift dial and ambient mood lighting. Kia also says it has used recycled material in elements such as the headlining and seats.

Like its predecessor, the new Niro will be offered with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power-trains. However, unlike the company’s bespoke ‘EV’ badged models, the Niro will not be underpinned by the purpose built E-GMP platform. The all-electric model is expected to use an evolution of the current e-Niro’s single-motor, front-wheel-drive powertrain.

Efficiency and performance boosts are expected across the range with Kia already confirming that the plug-in hybrid car now uses data from the navigation system to switch between combustion and EV power. The 1.6-litre petrol engine currently used in the combustion-powered Niro variants is also likely to be carried over.

