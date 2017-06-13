Safety first

When I was growing up in Kodagu, the Maruti Esteem and Baleno were the go-to cars. My friends had a Baleno (this was the old model, the sedan) and they used it as their rally ride. I loved that car, and remember taking it on long drives in its low-slung seats. Driving it simply made me happy. I’d dream of owning the car, but I didn’t have the money to even buy a cycle, let alone a two-wheeler. So when, in 2011, it came down to buying a car, I decided to go second-hand, because I still really wanted the Baleno, even though it was out of production. It was white, and because this is my favourite colour, all my cars are white, even today.

I bought it in Bengaluru and then took it to Madikeri as a surprise for my family. I have fond memories of driving that car. We used to do a lot of long-distance rides. Most tours were to temples, because whenever we got a break from playing tournaments, the first visits were to temples. But we did explore the Nandi hills too.

The only occasion the car landed me trouble was when it broke down during a trip to Nagarahole. Four of us friends had to push it for nearly half a kilometre before we could get some help. I had the Baleno for three years. Now, I have a Hyundai Verna and want to buy a Benz by the end of the year.

I am a firm believer in driving safe. We should enjoy the drive and the car, but not at the cost of safety. In fact, I never did learn to ride a bike, because after getting selected for the Indian team, you are always cautious about not getting into any accidents. I still can’t ride a bike with gears! I can manage the Honda Activa, but not a motorbike. Cars are safer, so I prefer them.

As told to Shreedutta Chidananda