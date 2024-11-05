Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 and S6, the company’s first-ever electric bikes

The Flying Flea name itself is a nod to one of Royal Enfield’s most historically significant models, a lightweight motorcycle designed in the 1940s for military use during the Second World War. Purpose-built to be air-dropped behind enemy lines, the original Flying Flea was prized for its compact design, nimble handling, and ability to navigate challenging terrains. It eventually went on to become a civilian model that has a strong fan following to this day.

Now, almost 75 years later, the Flying Flea name has returned, however this time around, it will be used as a brand name for Royal Enfield’s born electric range of motorcycles. Under this new in-house brand, Royal Enfield is looking at offering a series of fun-to-ride motorcycles that are light, built for urban use, yet have an unmistakable character that sets them apart from other products.

The first models from this EV brand — the FF-C6 and FF-S6 — are set to make their way to streets by early 2026. Each motorcycle carries forward the Royal Enfield tradition with carefully crafted designs, classic styling, and cutting-edge technology. The FF-C6, a city-oriented classic, is a modern homage to the brand’s legacy, featuring a refined, retro-futuristic look that combines vintage elements with the latest EV advancements. Its sibling, the FF-S6, introduces a scrambler aesthetic, offering the same commitment to urban mobility but with an added edge for more versatile, city+ exploration.

Both models showcase Royal Enfield’s unique approach to design. The FF-C6, for example, reimagines the classic girder fork front suspension — a signature feature of pre-1930s motorcycles —by forging it in aluminium to create a striking look that is both functional and nostalgic. The bikes also come with a lightweight magnesium battery case with retro designed cooling fins that optimizes weight distribution.

Underneath the classic appearance lies sophisticated technology. Royal Enfield’s dedicated EV team has equipped the Flying Flea models with an in-house developed Vehicle Control Unit (VCU), bringing connectivity and customisation to new heights. Through this advanced system, riders can switch between multiple ride mode combinations, each one finely tuned to match their personal preferences for throttle, braking, and regenerative feedback. Additionally, the VCU is designed to remain updated with regular Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, ensuring an evolving riding experience that adapts with time.

The Flying Flea’s connected features extend beyond riding customisations. A ‘phone-as-key’ functionality allows riders to unlock and start the bike seamlessly, while security measures such as real-time movement alerts protect the vehicle when parked. These electric models are designed to make city travel as convenient as possible, with easy charging on standard 3-pin plugs.

The FF-C6 and FF-S6 promise a dynamic and accessible ride that balances performance with practicality. The electric powertrain provides smooth twist-and-go acceleration, lean-angle sensing ABS ensures safe manoeuvrability, and cruise control enables steady highway cruising when needed. According to Royal Enfield, these bikes are touted to have a real-world driving range of over 100 km on a single charge, while being able to touch a top speed of 115km/h.

Royal Enfield’s foray into electric mobility with the Flying Flea brand represents not only a significant investment in R&D but also a forward-looking vision for sustainable urban transportation. With more than 200 engineers devoted to the project across India and the UK, the company has developed core components — from motors and batteries to custom software — entirely in-house. The creation of an exclusive EV manufacturing facility in Chennai underscores Royal Enfield’s long-term commitment to shaping a new era of motorcycling that is sustainable and future ready.

