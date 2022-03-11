Royal Enfield to launch new Scram 411 on March 15

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Scram 411 on March 15. Essentially a stripped-back version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Scram 411 will go up against the new Yezdi Scrambler.

The Scram loses the Himalayan’s windscreen, and instead of the tubular metal structures around the fuel tank, it gets a small fuel tank shroud. It also gets a metal headlamp cowl as another differentiator to the Himalayan. There are changes made to the seat and side panels as well.

The instrument console is also different, with a large off-set speedometer and a smaller tripper navigation display. The Scram also gets a different rear grab handle design and it is missing the ADV-style beak fender seen on the Himalayan.

The bike is also expected to be available in a choice of bold new colours. Mechanically, the Scram is likely to feature the same 411cc, two-valve, SOHC air-cooled motor that makes 24hp and 32Nm in the Himalayan, although it might have some small tuning differences. The main chassis is likely to be the same, but the Scram will likely be running a smaller 19-inch front wheel against the 21-inch wheel on the Himalayan.

A consequence of the smaller front wheel is that the Scram claims 200mm of ground clearance against the Himalayan’s 220mm. On the positive side, the Scram is likely to be a little lighter than the 199kg Himalayan. When launched, the prices could start at around the ₹ 2 lakh mark.