Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser revealed

Royal Enfield’s highly anticipated Super Meteor 650 has finally broken cover at EICMA 2022 and is offered in two distinct guises — the standard and the tourer. The Super Meteor 650 has great proportions thanks to its 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. For the first time, Royal Enfield has equipped the bike with a Showa 43mm USD fork. Additionally, as a first the bike gets a full-LED headlight setup.

Braking duties are handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 300mm at the rear, mated to dual-channel ABS. Other highlights include the 15.7-litre fuel tank and the split seat set up. Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the 650cc parallel twin engine that debuted in the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. The air- and oil-cooled parallel twin engine makes 47hp and 52Nm.

The Super Meteor 650 also gets a new chassis and sports a low seat height of 740mm and 135mm of ground clearance.

The Super Meteor 650 will be available in two variants — Standard and Tourer. The Astral and the Interstellar colourways are for the standard Super Meteor 650, while the range-topping tourer variant will feature the Celestial colourways. The Astral and Interstellar are positioned with a stripped-down look, while the Tourer variant is offered with a pillion backrest and a large windscreen. The Astral is offered in three colours, while the Interstellar and Celestial come in two colours.

The bike will be unveiled in India at Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania event later this month. The expected price range for the Super Meteor 650 is between ₹3.5 lakh and ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Super Meteor 650 will have little competition and its closest rival will be in the form of the Benelli 502C, which is a more modern-looking and more expensive motorcycle.