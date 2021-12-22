Royal Enfield recalls Classic 350 to fix brake issue

22 December 2021 20:49 IST

Royal Enfield has recalled 26,300 units of its 2021 Classic 350 to reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units. The issue pertains to the brake reaction bracket, attached to the motorcycle swing arm used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles.

Royal Enfield claims that under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket. This could further lead to unusual braking noise and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions.

The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1 and December 5, 2021.

The company and its local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call 1800 210 007 to verify.