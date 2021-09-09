Royal Enfield Meteor prices hiked

Royal Enfield has hiked prices of the Meteor 350. Now the motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Fireball variant.

The Stellar variant is now priced at ₹ 2.05 lakh while the top-end Supernova costs ₹ 2.15 lakh — exactly the same as the top-end Chrome variant of the new Classic 350. Since the Classic, unlike the Meteor, gets a single-channel ABS variant with a rear drum brake, its starting price is lower at ₹ 1.84 lakh.

This makes the Meteor 350 ₹ 25,000 costlier than when it was first launched10 months ago, even though there have been no changes made to the motorcycle.