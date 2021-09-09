Motoring

Royal Enfield Meteor prices hiked

Royal Enfield has hiked prices of the Meteor 350. Now the motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Fireball variant.

The Stellar variant is now priced at ₹ 2.05 lakh while the top-end Supernova costs ₹ 2.15 lakh — exactly the same as the top-end Chrome variant of the new Classic 350. Since the Classic, unlike the Meteor, gets a single-channel ABS variant with a rear drum brake, its starting price is lower at ₹ 1.84 lakh.

This makes the Meteor 350 ₹ 25,000 costlier than when it was first launched10 months ago, even though there have been no changes made to the motorcycle.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 1:08:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/royal-enfield-meteor-prices-hiked/article36376178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY