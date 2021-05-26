Royal Enfield issues recall of Meteor, Bullet and Classic 350

Royal Enfield has issued a recall for 2,36,966 units of the Meteor, Bullet and Classic 350 that were sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The manufacturer says they have discovered a defect in the ignition coil of the bikes that could cause misfiring, reduce vehicle performance and in rare cases, cause an electric short circuit. The defect has been identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from the company’s external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.

The impacted bikes involve the Meteor 350 manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and the Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required.

Royal Enfield service teams as well as local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify if their motorcycle is among those affected.