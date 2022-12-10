Royal Enfield inaugurates CKD facility in Brazil

December 10, 2022 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Team Autocar

Royal Enfield has inaugurated its new CKD (completely knocked down) assembly plant in Brazil. Located in Manaus, capital of the Amazonas state, this is RE’s fourth CKD assembly unit to be set up internationally. It has plants in Thailand, Colombia and Argentina, apart from two state-of-the-art technical centres in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and Chennai. 

The facility will assemble the entire line-up of Royal Enfield motorcycles, which includes the new Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, and the 650 twins — Continental GT and Interceptor. 

”With markets in the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. We commenced on this journey a couple of years ago and have set up strategic assembly facilities in Thailand, in Argentina and Colombia,” said Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan.

Royal Enfield is now among the top five players in the midsize motorcycle segment in markets such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and North America.

