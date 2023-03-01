Royal Enfield Hunter bikes cross 1 lakh mark

March 01, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Since its launch, six months ago, Royal Enfield has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Hunter 350 worldwide. This includes the sales figures for the South-East Asian and European markets as well.

With over 1 lakh Hunters on the road, Royal Enfield has managed to sell roughly 17,000 bikes per month. The Hunter 350 shares its engine with its 350cc siblings — the Classic and the Meteor — but its chassis and geometry is quite different from those two bikes. It has a sharper rake and features smaller 17-inch cast alloy rims at both ends, which contribute to it feeling much sprightlier on its feet. Tipping the scales at 181kg (in Metro trim, and 178kg in Retro), it is not a light bike, but to its credit, once you get moving, the bike feels compact and easy to manage. Between the two, the higher-end Metro is proving to be the considerably more popular model.

With the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield is targeting riders who would have been intimidated by the heft of something like a Classic 350, Bullet 350 or a Meteor 350. It also features modern styling, and has brighter and more youthful paint options to choose from. As with all Royal Enfield bikes, the Hunter 350 has a vast accessory catalogue to choose from, so end users can tailor the bike to their specification.

