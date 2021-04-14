Royal Enfield hikes prices of Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Meteor 350

14 April 2021 12:09 IST

Royal Enfield has hiked prices of its 350 range including the Meteor 350. The manufacturer had previously hiked prices of its motorcycles by around Rs 3,000 in January 2021 The Bullet 350 is now dearer by around ₹7,000-13,000 depending on the variant. Prices for the Bullet 350 range now start at Rs 1.34 lakh for the Bullet 350 X kick start, with the electric start variant now priced at Rs 1.55 lakh. The standard Bullet 350 is, meanwhile, priced at Rs 1.41 lakh.The popular Classic 350 now costs around ₹10,000 more than it did a few months ago, with prices starting from ₹1.81 lakh. As for the company’s new Meteor 350, prices now start from ₹1.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Royal Enfield recently updated the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Himalayan with price hikes for 2021.

