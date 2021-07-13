Royal Enfield hikes prices for third time in 2021

Royal Enfield has hiked prices of its line-up in India by up to ₹8,000. This makes it the third price hike by the bike manufacturer, with the last being in April 2021.

Starting with the 350cc offerings, prices for the Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 now start at ₹1.39 lakh and ₹1.92 lakh, respectively.

While the company’s Adventure Tourer, the Himalayan, was not part of the price increase last time around, prices for the bike have now gone up by around ₹4,500 with prices now ranging from ₹2.06-2.13 lakh.

The manufacturer’s twin-cylinder models — the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 also see an upward revision in prices. The Interceptor is now priced from ₹2.81 lakh up till ₹3.04 lakh depending on the colour, while the Continental GT 650 is now priced between ₹ 2.98 and ₹3.20 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi