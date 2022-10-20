Rolls-Royce introduces Spectre EV coupe

First teased over a year ago and tested for several million kilometres, Rolls-Royce (RR) has finally unwrapped its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre. This two-door coupe is a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe and is the first step towards RR’s target of becoming an all-electric brand by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spectre has a familiar Rolls-Royce shape — long bonnet, clean profile and a fastback tail. While the design can be understood to draw cues from the brand’s existing models, Rolls-Royce claims the bigger inspiration is from modern yacht concepts. Measuring 5.45 metres in length and over two metres in width, the Spectre is even larger than the four-door Mercedes EQS.

Up front, the Spectre wears the widest-ever grille fitted to a Rolls-Royce. It is designed for better aerodynamic efficiency and also gets 22 LEDs for soft illumination at night; the Spirit of Ecstasy, too, has been aero-tuned. Unlike a typical Rolls Royce with a flat and upright nose, the bonnet on the Spectre swoops down to the grille — all of which combine to give it a drag co-efficient of 0.25, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever, says the company.

The split-headlamp design harks back to the Phantom Coupe — the ultra-slim LED DRLs are high-mounted, with the main headlamp cluster positioned below, which appear darkened at first glance but hide jewellery box-like darkened chromium housings for the headlights. In profile, the Spectre is characterised by three distinct lines — the gently sloping roofline, a prominent shoulder line and one at the base called the ‘waft line’ and is directly inspired by yachts.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the rear, the fastback tail, combined with the seamless glasshouse, helps with aerodynamic efficiency. The fastback roof panel, which extends from the A-pillar to the luggage compartment, is, in fact, the largest single-body panel ever fitted on a Rolls-Royce. Its vertical tail-lamps have jewel-like detailing and are finished in a neutral colour for customers to spec them according to their preference. The Spectre rides on aero-optimised 23-inch wheels — the largest ever fitted to a two-door Rolls Royce coupe.

Much like the exterior, the interior of the Spectre too, does not stray away from existing Rolls-Royce models. What is new is that the starlight liner, which was so far only offered on the roof, is now also incorporated in the door pads. The doors can, otherwise, be specced with wood panelling.

The dashboard panel on the passenger side is illuminated with the ‘Spectre’ nameplate, surrounded by a cluster of over 5,500 star-like illuminations. Its seats are also completely new, with the rear ones beautifully integrated with the interior body panels. The interior also features exquisite stitching, embroidery, and intricate piping, and, as is the case with all Rolls-Royce cars, the Spectre offers customers infinite customisation options.

The biggest talking point is Rolls-Royce’s new software platform — the ‘Spirit’. Rolls Royce had so far been using a BWM-derived infotainment software. Spirit is essentially the new digital interface with connected car technology that controls all functions of the car. Rolls-Royce is also offering bespoke services with the Spirit software where even the colour of the dials can be changed to complement the interior.

The Spectre is based on Rolls Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, called Architecture of Luxury. While this platform also underpins the current Phantom, Cullinan and Ghost, it was designed with electrification in mind right from 2003. The Spectre is claimed to be 30% stiffer than any previous Rolls-Royce. It also features active suspension and four-wheel steering.

Preliminary data suggests the Spectre will have a driving range of 520km on the WLTP cycle. The electric powertrain produces 585hp and 900Nm, sending drive to all four wheels, and can propel the Spectre from 0 to 100kph in 4.5sec — pretty impressive for a car weighing nearly three tonnes.