Rolls-Royce achieves highest ever sales

January 12, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that it has achieved its highest-ever global sales in 2022, with 6,021 units delivered to customers — an 8% increase over the previous record of 5,586 models achieved in 2021. However, more important than sales, Rolls-Royce says the record profitability has come from its bespoke commissions.

Rolls-Royce claims the value of its bespoke commissions were higher than ever. In 2022, Rolls Royce unveiled the second Boat Tail model in a series of three coachbuilt commissioned cars among several other bespoke commissions and collection cars. These coachbuilt models, of course, represent the apex of Rolls-Royce’s craftmanship, with the brand claiming that “clients are now willing to pay around half a million Euros for their unique Rolls-Royce motor car.”

The USA remained Rolls-Royce’s largest global market, while China came in second, although ongoing headwinds in the latter resulted in a single-digit drop in overall sales, compared to the record sales achieved in 2021. Rolls-Royce also saw sustained growth in Europe, with several markets such as the UK and Germany recording their highest-ever sales.

However, it was the Middle East that was the brand’s leading region for bespoke commissions. In 2022, Rolls-Royce opened an invitation-only private office in Dubai, the first outside Goodwood in England, to cater to the brand’s local clients. Japan, Korea, Australia, and South East Asia were a few other markets where the brand saw growth, driven by increasingly younger customers.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was the brand’s most in-demand model for 2022, while the Ghost was the bestselling model in the Asia-pacific region. Rolls-Royce claims the black badged models also witnessed extraordinary growth. They also opened the order books for the all-electric Spectre last year, which the company claims has exceeded expectations. Deliveries for the Spectre will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.