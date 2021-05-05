Roland Bouchara appointed CEO and MD for Stellantis in India

Stellantis India and Asia Pacific has announced key leadership appointments for operations in the region. Roland Bouchara has been appointed to the role of CEO and managing director for Stellantis in India, while Dr Partha Datta has assumed responsibility for engineering, design, R&D operations across the India and Asia Pacific region.

Bouchara, who had headed Citroen’s India operations as senior vice president of sales and marketing since 2017, will take full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroen brands, and for the Group’s manufacturing operations in the country.

Dr Partha Datta, president and managing director of FCA India since 2019, has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration over the past twenty years. During his tenure at FCA, Datta was also the director of technical centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the head of product engineering in China.