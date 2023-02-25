River launches e-scooter in India

February 25, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Bengaluru-based start-up River has launched its Indie e-scooter at ₹1.25 lakh. The Indie puts practicality at the forefront with features such as expansive storage space, pannier mounts, front footpegs and crash guards. The River Indie is available in three colours — Monsoon Blue, Summer Red and Spring Yellow.

It also has an IP67-rated 4kWh battery pack that is rated for a claimed real-world range of 120km. River claims the battery can be charged to 80% in five hours using the standard charger. The mid-mounted motor on the Indie is rated for 6.7kW (peak) and 26Nm of torque and sends power to the rear wheel via a belt final drive, propelling it from 0-40kph in 3.9s and a claimed top speed of 90kph. The battery and the scooter both have a 5 year/50,000km warranty.

It has an accessible 770mm seat height and runs on 14-inch wheels (like the Yamaha Aerox and the Aprilia SR160) and has a telescopic fork/twin shock absorber (front/rear) suspension set-up. The Indie has a 240mm/200mm (front/rear) disc brake set-up, with CBS, and 165mm of ground clearance. It has a claimed gradeability (ability to climb inclines) of 18 degrees, which is less than an Ather 450X (20 degrees), but more than an Ola S1 Pro (15 degrees).

The Indie has a colour LCD dash and the rider can toggle between three ride modes — Eco, Ride and Rush. A couple of other useful features include a side stand cut-off, reverse parking assist and 90-degree valve stems. River claims the Indie has the longest and widest seat in the segment.

The River Indie has crash guards and front footpegs, a feature which may not be found in other electric scooters. It also has two USB charging ports, one on the handlebar and one in the glovebox (which also gets a light). The Indie gets all-LED lighting and a host of add-on luggage options such as a 25-litre top box and a pannier set, which can hold up to 40 litres.

At ₹1.25 lakh (introductory price), the River Indie undercuts the likes of the Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Pro and the Ather 450X, but is more expensive than the TVS iQube S. Much like the Chetak and the iQube, the Indie is an electric scooter that is geared more toward everyday usability rather than outright sporting ability.

The River Indie ships with the charger included in the price and can be booked on the company’s website with deliveries slated to commence in August 2023. Currently, River will sell the Indie e-scooter in Bengaluru, with plans to expand to 50 cities across India by 2024.